Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Drops By 24.7%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.9 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.