TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TTDKY traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

