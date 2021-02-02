Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.95 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.