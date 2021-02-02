Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,792 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

