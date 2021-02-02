Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.57. 175,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.72 and its 200 day moving average is $505.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

