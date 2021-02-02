NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.95. The stock had a trading volume of 106,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,524. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.60. The company has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

