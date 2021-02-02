Eq LLC Invests $547,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

