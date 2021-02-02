Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of NSC traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day moving average of $222.48. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 173,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.