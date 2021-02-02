Petix & Botte Co Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.01. 78,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

