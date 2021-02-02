SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0046 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $43,109.74 and approximately $26.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011564 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,396,191 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,251 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.