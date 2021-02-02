ImageCash Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $25,165.33 and $17,333.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00048471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00065325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00253765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037071 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

