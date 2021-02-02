Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.44-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,613. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $120.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 1.93.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

