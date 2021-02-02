Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.82. 201,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

