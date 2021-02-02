Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Rises By 35.7%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LVS stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 9,952,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,999. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,890,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,792,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

