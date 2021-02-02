Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis boosted its position in Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 331,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

