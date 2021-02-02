Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 303,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

