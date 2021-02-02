Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 154,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.