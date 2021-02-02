STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.14 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and $149,743.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 37,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

