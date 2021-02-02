BQT Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One BQT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BQT has a total market cap of $837,540.05 and $1,452.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

