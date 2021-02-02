WT Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. 497,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

