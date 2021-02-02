Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$49.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.