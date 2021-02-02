Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 176,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,056. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.