Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

NYSE FN traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.28.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

