Community Bank of Raymore Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. 1,371,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

