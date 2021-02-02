Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,283,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,763. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

