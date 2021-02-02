Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rises By 40.5%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EDN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,581. The company has a market cap of $159.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.