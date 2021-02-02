Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.31. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

