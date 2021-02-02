Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.31. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
