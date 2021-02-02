The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,099,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 10,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 2,549,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 2,016.01% and a negative return on equity of 91.77%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

