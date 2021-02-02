McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. The company had a trading volume of 121,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.