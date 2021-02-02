Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.82 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and $2.24 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

