Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 350,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,019. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

