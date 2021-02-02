DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 792,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

