DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 652 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.01. 64,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

