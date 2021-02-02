Ocean Capital Management LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 5.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $14.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.69. 161,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. The company has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.