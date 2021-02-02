CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

