MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $104.01 million and $5.69 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,700.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.59 or 0.04276139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00401817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.78 or 0.01201065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00506149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00417027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00258536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021825 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.