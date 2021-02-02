BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

