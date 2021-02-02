CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 341,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $265.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

