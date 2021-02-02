Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

