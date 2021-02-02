Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $13.26 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Keep4r has a market cap of $987,892.62 and $126,190.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $13.26 or 0.00037153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars.

