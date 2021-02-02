Gas Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005342 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $4.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

