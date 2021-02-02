ZClassic Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $43,315.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00258536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00098718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,105,855 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

