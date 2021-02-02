Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head to Head Contrast

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bonanza Creek Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Viper Energy Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 1.48 $67.07 million $3.24 6.85 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 7.54 $46.28 million $0.13 109.08

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Viper Energy Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

