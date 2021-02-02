Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC remained flat at $$4.79 during trading on Tuesday. 3,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

