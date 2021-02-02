Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. 339,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

