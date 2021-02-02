Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Drops By 39.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,870,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 54,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NYSE AR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,775. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

