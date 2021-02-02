Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Short Interest Update

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
PRAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Productivity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About Productivity Technologies
Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Productivity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Productivity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.