Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Drops By 40.6%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 191.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund alerts:

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.