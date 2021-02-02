Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 46,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,290. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.