EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $371.55

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $371.55 and last traded at $371.31, with a volume of 7004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $356.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

